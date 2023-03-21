Technology
WIX

Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2023: WIX, BB, BB.TO, BNMV, ZEST

March 21, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were narrowly higher on Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Wix.com (WIX) rose 6.7% after Piper Sandler raised its stock rating for the website-development company to overweight from neutral and also increased its price target for Wix.com shares by $21 to $120.

BlackBerry (BB) climbed 5.2% after announcing the sale of its entire portfolio of non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations for $900 million in cash and future royalties.

BitNile Metaverse (BNMV) slumped almost 10% after changing its name from Ecoark Holdings (ZEST) to reflect a shift in its core business to a browser-based metaverse product.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WIX
BB
BNMV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.