Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2023: WIX, BB, BB.TO, BNMV, ZEST

Technology stocks were narrowly higher on Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Wix.com (WIX) rose 6.7% after Piper Sandler raised its stock rating for the website-development company to overweight from neutral and also increased its price target for Wix.com shares by $21 to $120.

BlackBerry (BB) climbed 5.2% after announcing the sale of its entire portfolio of non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations for $900 million in cash and future royalties.

BitNile Metaverse (BNMV) slumped almost 10% after changing its name from Ecoark Holdings (ZEST) to reflect a shift in its core business to a browser-based metaverse product.

