Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2023: KSCP,WIX,BB,BB.TO,BNMV,ZEST

Technology stocks firmed late Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.2%, reversing a midday slide.

In company news, Knightscope (KSCP) added 4.4% after saying it received three new orders for its K1 emergency communication suite of products, including six additional K1 call boxes for the Bayonne Bridge by the Port of Authority of New York and New Jersey as well as orders from an unnamed university in New Hampshire and the Carteret Police Department in New Jersey.

BlackBerry (BB) climbed 4.8% after announcing the sale of its entire portfolio of non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations for $900 million in cash and future royalties.

Wix.com (WIX) rose 7.2% after Piper Sandler raised its stock rating for the website-development company to overweight from neutral and also increased its price target for Wix.com shares by $21 to $120.

To the downside, BitNile Metaverse (BNMV) slumped almost 14% after changing its name from Ecoark Holdings (ZEST) to reflect a shift in its core business to a browser-based metaverse product.

