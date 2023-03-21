Technology
CSIQ

Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2023: CSIQ, HLIT, CHTR, BB, XLK, SOXX

March 21, 2023 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.5% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.8%.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was gaining over 9% in value after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.11 per diluted share, up from $0.39 per share a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.97.

Harmonic (HLIT) was up nearly 8% after saying Charter Communications (CHTR) has selected the company as its strategic technology partner to deploy virtual technology for broadband services.

BlackBerry (BB) was climbing past 4% after saying it is selling all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations, a Key Patent Innovations subsidiary, for $900 million in cash and future royalties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSIQ
HLIT
CHTR
BB
XLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.