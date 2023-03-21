Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2023: CSIQ, HLIT, CHTR, BB, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.5% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.8%.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was gaining over 9% in value after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.11 per diluted share, up from $0.39 per share a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.97.

Harmonic (HLIT) was up nearly 8% after saying Charter Communications (CHTR) has selected the company as its strategic technology partner to deploy virtual technology for broadband services.

BlackBerry (BB) was climbing past 4% after saying it is selling all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations, a Key Patent Innovations subsidiary, for $900 million in cash and future royalties.

