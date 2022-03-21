Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2022: PLAN, BB, AMD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.62% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down 0.07%.

Anaplan (PLAN) gained more than 27% after agreeing to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $66 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $10.7 billion.

BlackBerry (BB) was up nearly 4% after saying it has secured 13 distribution partners in the Asia Pacific region for its security testing tool BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is collaborating with artificial intelligence software company Elliptic Labs to expand Elliptic's AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform to select PCs and laptops with AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series processors. Advanced Micro Devices was marginally higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.