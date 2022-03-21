Technology
NET

Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2022: NET, WIMI, PLAN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were drifting lower on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) declining 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Cloudflare (NET) dropped 7.8% after Stifel Monday pared its price target for the software-as-a-service firm by $6 to $120 and reiterated its hold rating for the stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) was rising 0.4% after the augmented reality company Monday said it was selected to join the Proshares Metaverse exchange-traded fund (VERS) tracking 40 companies facilitating digital interaction in the metaverse.

Anaplan (PLAN) rallied Monday, climbing almost 28% after the data storage company Sunday agreed to a $10.7 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Anaplan investors will receive $66 per share in cash, or 30.4% over Friday's closing price for the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NET WIMI PLAN

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular