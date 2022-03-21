Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2022: NET, WIMI, PLAN

Technology stocks were drifting lower on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) declining 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Cloudflare (NET) dropped 7.8% after Stifel Monday pared its price target for the software-as-a-service firm by $6 to $120 and reiterated its hold rating for the stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) was rising 0.4% after the augmented reality company Monday said it was selected to join the Proshares Metaverse exchange-traded fund (VERS) tracking 40 companies facilitating digital interaction in the metaverse.

Anaplan (PLAN) rallied Monday, climbing almost 28% after the data storage company Sunday agreed to a $10.7 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Anaplan investors will receive $66 per share in cash, or 30.4% over Friday's closing price for the stock.

