Technology Sector Update for 03/21/2022: HUSN,NET,WIMI,PLAN

Technology stocks continued to drift lower Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) declining 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Hudson Capital (HUSN) rose almost 28% after saying its wholly-owned Freight App l logistics software subsidiary has already snared several new or existing customers - including one of Mexico's largest food producers - for its recently launched Fr8PrivateFleet application developed to match shippers' needs with carrier capacity.

Anaplan (PLAN) also rallied Monday, climbing nearly 28% after the data storage company Sunday agreed to a $10.7 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Anaplan investors will receive $66 per share in cash, or 30.4% over Friday's closing price for the stock.

Among decliners, WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) slid 0.1%, giving back a small midday advance that followed the augmented reality company Monday said it was selected to join the Proshares Metaverse exchange-traded fund (VERS) tracking 40 companies facilitating digital interaction in the metaverse.

Cloudflare (NET) dropped 4.6% after Stifel Monday pared its price target for the software-as-a-service firm by $6 to $120 and reiterated its hold rating for the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.