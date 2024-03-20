News & Insights

Technology
PDD

Technology Sector Update for 03/20/2024: PDD, SRAD, INTC, XLK, XSD

March 20, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.06% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently advancing by 0.5%.

Pinduoduo's (PDD) shares were rallying past 17% after the company reported higher Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Sportradar Group's (SRAD) shares were up more than 7% after reporting that it swung to Q4 earnings as revenue increased during the period.

Intel's (INTC) shares were nearly 3% higher after the company and the US Department of Commerce signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms for up to $8.5 billion in direct funding to Intel for commercial semiconductor projects under the CHIPS and Science Act.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PDD
SRAD
INTC
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.