Technology Sector Update for 03/20/2024: PDD, SRAD, INTC, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.06% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently advancing by 0.5%.

Pinduoduo's (PDD) shares were rallying past 17% after the company reported higher Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Sportradar Group's (SRAD) shares were up more than 7% after reporting that it swung to Q4 earnings as revenue increased during the period.

Intel's (INTC) shares were nearly 3% higher after the company and the US Department of Commerce signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms for up to $8.5 billion in direct funding to Intel for commercial semiconductor projects under the CHIPS and Science Act.

