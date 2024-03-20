News & Insights

Technology
INTC

Technology Sector Update for 03/20/2024: INTC, JKS, MBLY

March 20, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were slipping Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 0.6%.

In corporate news, the US Department of Commerce is set to give $8.5 billion in direct funding to Intel (INTC) under the CHIPS and Science Act. Intel shares were falling 1.4%.

JinkoSolar (JKS) shares dropped nearly 9% after the company reported Q4 earnings Wednesday of 0.54 renminbi ($0.08) per diluted American depositary share, down from 5.01 renminbi a year earlier.

Mobileye (MBLY) shares rose past 4% after the company said it signed a cooperation agreement with Volkswagen ADMT to develop a self-driving system for Volkswagen's ID.Buzz electric vehicle.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

