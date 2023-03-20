Technology Sector Update for 03/20/2023: SMTC,AMZN,FLT,WIMI

Technology stocks were edging higher late Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1%.

In company news, Semtech (SMTC) rose 6.2% after the chipmaker Monday said it will add two new independent directors to its board. They will be selected by Lion Point Capital under a cooperation agreement with the investment firm, which is one of Semtech's largest stockholders.

FleetCor Technologies (FLT) was up 6.4% after the business-spending software company said it will add the former CEO of RevSpring to its board and name another mutually agreed board member as part of a new cooperation accord with activist investor DE Shaw. The deal also includes FleetCor beginning a strategic review.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) jumped 23% after the Chinese augmented reality and holographic products company said it is developing an eye-tracking data visualization system for use in fields like intelligent driving and medical image analysis to improve work efficiency.

Amazon.com (AMZN) fell 1.3% after the e-commerce company said it is laying off another 9,000 employees, with CEO Andy Jassy stating in a post that most of the layoffs will affect its Amazon Web Services, human resources, advertising and the Twitch livestreaming service groups.

