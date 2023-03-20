Technology Sector Update for 03/20/2023: DOYU, LDOS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.3% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.5% higher.

DouYu International (DOYU) was over 1% higher after it posted a Q4 adjusted loss of 0.003 renminbi ($0.0004) per diluted American depositary share, narrower than the adjusted loss of 0.63 renminbi per ADS a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of 0.07 renminbi.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) said it added the University of Michigan as a partner for its $334 million hypersonic contract with the US Air Force Research Laboratory, allowing the university's aerospace engineering students to participate in the contract through UM's Model-Based Systems Engineering lab. Leidos stock was more than 3% lower pre-bell Monday.

