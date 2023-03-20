Technology Sector Update for 03/20/2023: AMZN,FLT,WIMI

Technology stocks were slipping Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) marginally lower although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 0.5%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) fell 2.2% after the e-commerce company said it is laying off another 9,000 employees, with CEO Andy Jassy stating in a post that most of the new round of layoffs will affect its Amazon Web Services, human resources, advertising and the Twitch livestreaming service groups.

FleetCor Technologies (FLT) was up 6.1% after the business-spending software company said it will add the former CEO of front- and back-office technology company RevSpring to its board and name another mutually agreed board member as part of a new cooperation accord with activist investors DE Shaw that also includes a strategic review.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) rose over 14% after the Chinese augmented reality and holographic products company said it is developing an eye-tracking data visualization system for use in fields like intelligent driving and medical image analysis to improve work efficiency.

