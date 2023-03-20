Technology
AMZN

Technology Sector Update for 03/20/2023: AMZN,FLT,WIMI

March 20, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were slipping Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) marginally lower although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 0.5%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) fell 2.2% after the e-commerce company said it is laying off another 9,000 employees, with CEO Andy Jassy stating in a post that most of the new round of layoffs will affect its Amazon Web Services, human resources, advertising and the Twitch livestreaming service groups.

FleetCor Technologies (FLT) was up 6.1% after the business-spending software company said it will add the former CEO of front- and back-office technology company RevSpring to its board and name another mutually agreed board member as part of a new cooperation accord with activist investors DE Shaw that also includes a strategic review.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) rose over 14% after the Chinese augmented reality and holographic products company said it is developing an eye-tracking data visualization system for use in fields like intelligent driving and medical image analysis to improve work efficiency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
FLT
WIMI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.