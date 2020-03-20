Technology Sector Update for 03/20/2020: FB,CRWD,EPAM

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.7%

AAPL +1.8%

IBM -2.8%

CSCO -3.2%

GOOG -1.3%

Technology stocks were edging higher on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 2.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Facebook (FB) has turned fractionally lower this afternoon amid reports the social network company is exploring a new Instagram feature that makes text messages disappear after the application is closed like a similar feature on Snapchat's (SNAP) messaging platform. The new feature is still in its early stages of development, according to a tweet by reverse engineering specialist Jane Manchun Wong, who discovered it when she stumbled upon the "speak-no-evil" monkey emoji in the code of the Android app.

In other sector news:

(+) CrowdStrike (CRWD) climbed almost 16% after the cyber-security company late Thursday significantly narrowed its Q4 net loss compared with year-ago levels, topping Wall Street forecasts following an 89% year-over-year increase in revenue. The adjusted net loss for the three months ended Jan. 31 was $0.02 per share, improving on the company's $0.60 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.08 per share non-GAAP net loss. Revenue rose to $152.1 million from $80.5 million last year, also exceeding the $137.8 million analyst mean.

(+) EPAM Systems (EPAM) rose 5.7% after the software development company announced its purchase of privately held Deltix, which operates a real-time computing lab focused on capital market and foreign currency trading, risk and market data. Financial terms were not disclosed.

