Technology Sector Update for 03/20/2020: CRWD, UBEr, WORK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +2.66%

AAPL: +1.38%

IBM: +0.70%

CSCO: +2.61%

GOOG: +2.57%

Most technology heavyweights were trading higher pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), which was gaining more than 19% after reporting a Q4 non-GAAP loss of $0.02 per share, narrowing from $0.60 a year ago. The result was better than the consensus estimate of $0.08 loss compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Uber (UBER) is lifting a restriction that prohibited drivers in New York City from logging into its app, with the move aimed at helping drivers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to news reports. Uber was up nearly 7% recently.

(+) Slack Technologies (WORK) was gaining more than 7% after saying it added of 7,000 new paid customers over Feb. 1 to March 18, a period in which the disruption from COVID-19 spread out from mainland China to the rest of the world.

