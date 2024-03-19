News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 03/19/2024: SPIR, NVDA, DELL, MSFT

March 19, 2024

Tech stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) increasing 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 0.9%.

In corporate news, Spire Global (SPIR) said Tuesday it has entered into a collaboration with Nvidia (NVDA) to accelerate weather prediction using Nvidia's Earth-2 cloud platform. Spire shares surged 30%.

Nvidia's New Blackwell computing platform, along with a series of artificial intelligence chips, should give the semiconductor maker a competitive edge in the AI accelerator market, analysts said. Nvidia shares rose 1.1%.

Dell (DELL) Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell sold 4 million company shares worth about $465 million this month after the stock soared to a record on March 1, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Dell shares climbed 1.1%.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares added 0.9% after the tech giant said Tuesday it hired Mustafa Suleyman and Karen Simonyan to head a new business segment called Microsoft AI. Suleyman and Simonyan are co-founders of artificial intelligence startup Inflection AI, a rival of Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

