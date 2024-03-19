News & Insights

Technology
SMCI

Technology Sector Update for 03/19/2024: SMCI, STNE, DLO, XLK, XSD

March 19, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.8% lower recently.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was shedding 10% after it filed a registration statement for the sale of 2 million shares of its common stock.

StoneCo (STNE) was down more than 9% after the financial technology firm's Q4 sales missed analysts' expectations and its adjusted net income guidance for the current year also lagged.

DLocal (DLO) was declining more than 9% after the company's Q4 earnings missed forecasts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI
STNE
DLO
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.