Technology Sector Update for 03/19/2024: SMCI, STNE, DLO, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.8% lower recently.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was shedding 10% after it filed a registration statement for the sale of 2 million shares of its common stock.

StoneCo (STNE) was down more than 9% after the financial technology firm's Q4 sales missed analysts' expectations and its adjusted net income guidance for the current year also lagged.

DLocal (DLO) was declining more than 9% after the company's Q4 earnings missed forecasts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.