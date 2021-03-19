Technology
NCTY

Technology Sector Update for 03/19/2021: NCTY, SNE, GOOG, GOOGL, XLK, XSD

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were flat to higher in Friday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was inactive and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was recently up more than 2%.

The9 (NCTY) advanced by more than 5% after saying a subsidiary has agreed to buy 24,000 bitcoin mining machines from Bitmain Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SNE) and e-sports venture RTS said they have acquired the assets and properties of the Evolution Championship Series from Triple Perfect. Sony was slightly higher in recent trading.

Google unit YouTube rolled out its YouTube Shorts service in beta in the US, according to an official blog post. Google is a unit of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), which was up marginally recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCTY SNE GOOG GOOGL XLK

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular