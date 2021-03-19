Technology Sector Update for 03/19/2021: NCTY, SNE, GOOG, GOOGL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were flat to higher in Friday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was inactive and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was recently up more than 2%.

The9 (NCTY) advanced by more than 5% after saying a subsidiary has agreed to buy 24,000 bitcoin mining machines from Bitmain Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SNE) and e-sports venture RTS said they have acquired the assets and properties of the Evolution Championship Series from Triple Perfect. Sony was slightly higher in recent trading.

Google unit YouTube rolled out its YouTube Shorts service in beta in the US, according to an official blog post. Google is a unit of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), which was up marginally recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.