Technology Sector Update for 03/19/2021: LAZR,BSQR,ARRY

Technology stocks have turned higher this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday climbing 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Luminar Technologies (LAZR) was surging more than 16% higher after the vehicle sensor and software firm increased its FY21 sales outlook to a new range of $25 million to $30 million and said it was expanding its order book by at least 40%.

Array Technologies (ARRY) was 1.2% higher this afternoon, erasing a 5.1% slide to a record low of $28.12 a share that followed the solar-energy components company overnight pricing an $869.5 million secondary offering of over 31 million shares previously owned Oaktree Capital at $28 each, or 5.5% under its last closing price.

Bsquare (BSQR) dropped almost 13% after the software firm late Thursday filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $50 million of its common stock and other securities from time to time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.