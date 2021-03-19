Technology Sector Update for 03/19/2021: BOX,BSQR,ARRY,LAZR

Technology stocks held on for narrow gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday climbing 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was 1.2% higher in late trade.

In company news, Box (BOX) rose 6.9% after the cloud content management company said it was extending the deadline for director nominations and shareholder proposals for its next annual meeting until May 11.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) finished almost 17% higher after the vehicle sensor and software firm increased its FY21 sales outlook to a new range of $25 million to $30 million and said it was expanding its order book by at least 40%.

Array Technologies (ARRY) was litle changed this afternoon, erasing a 5.1% slide to a record low of $28.10 a share that followed the solar-energy components company overnight pricing an $869.5 million secondary offering of over 31 million shares previously owned Oaktree Capital at $28 each, or 5.5% under its last closing price.

Bsquare (BSQR) dropped almost 10% after the software firm late Thursday filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $50 million of its common stock and other securities from time to time.

