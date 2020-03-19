Technology Sector Update for 03/19/2020: ZM,JKS,ACMR,APPN,QCOM

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were finishing Thursday near their session highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 5.2% after Qualcomm (QCOM) CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC that demand in China for chips had returned to normal following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Zoom Video Communication (ZM) was extending its rapid advance, Thursday rising more than 10%, after its "ZOOM Cloud Meetings" video-chat application reportedly topped the free charts in the Apple and Google mobile app stores in the US on Wednesday. The company has been adding additional servers and employees to keep up with demand as more and more users stuck at home by the COVID-19 outbreak download the app to communicate with co-workers, family and friends, chief financial officer Kelly Steckelberg said during a CNBC interview.

In other sector news:

(+) ACM Research (ACMR) climbed about 19% after the semiconductor components company late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.23 per share on $24.6 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.11 per share adjusted profit and $23 million in revenue.

(+) Appian (APPN) was 12.5% higher after the software firm introduced a free application to help enterprises and government agencies respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and monitor the health of their employees. Organizations do not need to be Appian customers to use the COVID-19 Response Management application, the company said, adding they can receive help from the COVID-19 Application Desk at no charge.

(+) JinkoSolar (JKS) rose 6% on Thursday after the solar-panel producer said it bought a total of 200,000 of its American depository shares over a two-day period earlier this week. It also said that board chairman Xiande Li has completed his purchase of an additional 200,000 ADS. Li March 3 disclosed plans to acquire the JinkoSolar ADS by the end of the month in response to a short-seller report concluding its stock was "worthless."

