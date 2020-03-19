Technology Sector Update for 03/19/2020: JKS,ACMR,APPN

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +4.8%

AAPL +0.01%

IBM -0.3%

CSCO +3.7%

GOOG +3.5%

Technology stocks were climbing in mid-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 4.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) JinkoSolar (JKS) rose over 10% on Thursday after the solar-panel producer said it bought a total of 200,000 of its American depository shares over a two-day period earlier this week. It also said that board chairman Xiande Li has completed his purchase of an additional 200,000 ADS. Li March 3 disclosed plans to acquire the JinkoSolar ADS by the end of the month in response to a short-seller report concluding its stock was "worthless."

In other sector news:

(+) ACM Research (ACMR) climbed nearly 19% after semiconductor components company late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.23 per share on $24.6 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.11 per share adjusted profit and $23 million in revenue.

(+) Appian (APPN) was 7% higher after the software firm introduced a free application to help enterprises and government agencies respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and monitor the health of their employees. Organizations do not need to be Appian customers to use the COVID-19 Response Management application, the company said, adding they can receive help from the COVID-19 Application Desk at no charge.

