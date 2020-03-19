Technology Sector Update for 03/19/2020: ACMR, DOYU, CARG, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.49%

AAPL: -0.50%

IBM: -1.98%

CSCO: -1.00%

GOOG: -1.99%

Technology giants were trading lower pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) ACM Research (ACMR), which was more than 15% higher after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.23, compared with $0.16 per share a year ago. That beat the consensus estimate of $0.11 per share compiled by Capital IQ. The semiconductor component company also recently introduced its new Ultra SFP ap tool for advanced chip packaging.

(+) DouYou International Holdings (DOYU) was advancing by more than 7% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of CNY0.58 ($0.08) per ADS, above the CNY0.31 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(-) CarGurus (CARG) was declining by more than 10% after it implemented a 50% rate reduction on all its marketplace subscription billings in April in an effort to maintain business health amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.