Technology Sector Update for 03/18/2024: NVEI, AAPL, GOOG, SAIC, HCP

Tech stocks were advancing late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) increasing 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 0.5%.

In corporate news, Nuvei (NVEI) shares soared 32%. The company said Sunday it has formed a special committee of directors to evaluate certain offers and other strategic alternatives, responding to reports of the company undergoing talks for a deal that would take it private.

Apple (AAPL) is in talks to build Alphabet's (GOOG) Google Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone, Bloomberg reported. Apple advanced 1.3% and Alphabet popped 4.6%.

Science Applications International's (SAIC) fiscal Q4 results declined on a yearly basis, with earnings falling short of market estimates, although the US government services contractor raised its full-year revenue outlook. Its shares plunged almost 9%.

HashiCorp (HCP) has been contemplating a company sale and other options, Bloomberg reported Saturday. The company's shares jumped past 8%.

