Technology Sector Update for 03/18/2022: STNE, SEDG, TSAT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.8% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.9%.

StoneCo (STNE) was gaining over 27% in value even after it reported a Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of 0.13 Brazilian reais ($0.03), down from 1.16 reais a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.17 reais.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) was down more than 5% after it priced the offering of 2 million of its common shares at $295 per share for gross proceeds of $590 million.

Telesat (TSAT) was over 2% lower as it reported a Q4 net income of CA$97.2 million ($76.9 million), down from CA$255 million a year earlier.

