Technology Sector Update for 03/18/2021: WKEY,MAXR,PD,ISUN

Technology stocks extended their Thursday retreat, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 2.6% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 3.7% this afternoon.

In company news, WISeKey International (WKEY) rallied Thursday, racing as much as 98% higher, after saying it has created a digital identification application using blockchain technology to prove ownership of digital and tangible assets.

Among decliners, iSun (ISUN) fell 4.1% on Thursday, reversing an early 3.6% advance, after announcing a $1.5 million investment in Gemini Electric Mobility and a $1 million investment in Nad Grid Corp, setting up strategic relationships for installing, owning and operating charging station networks for electric vehicles.

PagerDuty (PD) dropped 8% after projecting wider-than-expected adjusted losses for its current Q1 and FY21 ending Dec. 31, upstaging Q4 results exceeding Wall Street expectations.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) declined over 10% after the earth and space intelligence company priced a $400 million public offering of 10 million common shares at $40 apiece, or 6.5% under Wednesday's closing price.

