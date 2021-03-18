Technology Sector Update for 03/18/2021: PD, MAXR, ONTF, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading lower during pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) lost 1.3% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) declined 1.4%.

PagerDuty (PD) retreated almost 5% in premarket trading after reporting late Wednesday a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.07 per share, wider than the loss of $0.03 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.11 per share.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) declined over 5% after pricing a public offering of $400 million of its common shares at $40 apiece.

ON24 (ONTF) gained 1.5% after reporting that it swung to Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share from a loss of $0.31 per share a year earlier. The Street forecast was for earnings of $0.53.

