Technology
MAXR

Technology Sector Update for 03/18/2021: MAXR,PD,ISUN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were retreating Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2% this afternoon.

In company news, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) declined 6.5% after the earth and space intelligence company priced a $400 million public offering of 10 million common shares at $40 apiece, or 6.5% under Wednesday's closing price.

PagerDuty (PD) dropped 4.5% after projecting wider-than-expected adjusted losses for its current Q1 and FY21 ending Dec. 31, upstaging Q4 results exceeding Wall Street expectations.

iSun (ISUN) was falling 1.5% on Thursday, reversing an early 3.6% advance, after announcing a $1.5 million investment in Gemini Electric Mobility and a $1 million investment in Nad Grid Corp, setting up strategic relationships for installing, owning and operating charging station networks for electric vehicles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAXR PD ISUN

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular