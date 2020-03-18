Technology Sector Update for 03/18/2020: SABR,QTT,SMAR,VECO

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -6.15%

AAPL -5.42%

IBM -5.36%

CSCO +3.07%

GOOG -5.24%

Technology stocks continued to drift lower Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 7.6% this afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 12.9%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Sabre (SABR) plunged almost 38% to a record low of $4.74 a share after the technology services company said it was suspending payment of its quarterly cash dividend following its scheduled March 30 payment. The company also will table its stock buyback program so it can better manage its cash amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In other sector news:

(+) Smartsheet (SMAR) was little changed in late trade, giving back most of an earlier gain that followed the software applications company beating Wall Street expectations with its Q4 financial results. Excluding one-time items, the company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.13 per share on $78.5 million in revenue, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.16 per share net loss and $77.7 million in revenue.

(-) Qutoutiao (QTT) slid 4% lower this afternoon, giving back a narrow, mid-morning advance, after the mobile content distributor Wednesday projected Q1 revenue trailing Wall Street forecasts, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 results. The company is looking for Q1 revenue in a range of RMB1.40 billion to RMB1.42 billion, including the likely impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB1.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter ending March 31, it said.

(-) Veeco Instruments (VECO) fell more than 14% after the semiconductor components company late Tuesday said it was withdrawing its Q1 guidance and temporarily suspending operations at its facility in San Jose, Calif., through April 7 in response to a shelter-in-place order in effect throughout the Bay Area because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.