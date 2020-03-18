Technology Sector Update for 03/18/2020: SABR, SMAR, QTT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -5.30%

AAPL: -4.97%

IBM: -6.24%

CSCO: -5.44%

GOOG: -5.61%

Technology heavyweights were declining pre-bell Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Sabre (SABR), which was down 4% after the company said its Board has decided to suspend payment of quarterly cash dividends after the March 30 payment so it can better manage its cash amid coronavirus uncertainty. It also has suspended its share repurchase program as part of its cash management measures.

In other sector news:

(=) Smartsheet (SMAR) was flat after it reported a Q4 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.13, wider than the $0.07 loss per share a year ago. The result was better than the consensus estimate of a $0.16 per share loss compiled by Capital IQ.

(=) Qutoutiao (QTT) was unchanged after it posted a Q4 non-GAAP loss of RMB1.86 ($0.27) per American depositary share, compared with a loss of RMB1.48 loss a year ago and beating the Capital IQ forecast for a loss of RMB2.14.

