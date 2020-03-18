Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/18/2020: QTT,SMAR,VECO

Technology stocks were falling Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 6.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 9.7%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Qutoutiao (QTT) was 4.2% lower this afternoon, giving back a narrow, mid-morning advance, after the mobile content distributor Wednesday projected Q1 revenue trailing Wall Street forecasts, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 results. The company is looking for Q1 revenue in a range of RMB1.40 billion to RMB1.42 billion, including the likely impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB1.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter ending March 31, it said.

In other sector news:

(+) Smartsheet (SMAR) climbed 4.8% after the enterprise software applications company beat Wall Street expectations with its Q4 financial results. Excluding one-time items, the company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.13 per share on $78.5 million in revenue, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.16 per share net loss and $77.7 million in revenue.

(-) Veeco Instruments (VECO) fell 18% after the semiconductor components company late Tuesday said it was withdrawing its Q1 guidance and temporarily suspending operations at its facility in San Jose, Calif., through April 7 in response to a shelter-in-place order in effect throughout the Bay Area because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

