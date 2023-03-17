Technology
BRZE

Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2023: BRZE,BLND,ACIW,BIDU

March 17, 2023 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks still were narrowly lower Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slipping 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 0.3%.

In company news, Braze (BRZE) slipped 5.8% after a UBS downgrade of the stock to neutral from buy with the price target cut $5 to $35.

Blend Labs (BLND) tumbled 35% after the software firm reported a larger non-GAAP Q4 net loss than analysts were projecting, and revenue also trailed Wall Street forecasts.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) gained 4.5% following a Bloomberg report overnight the software firm is discussing a potential buyout with private-equity investors Motive Partners, which has been trying to obtain financing for the deal, according to unnamed sources.

Baidu (BIDU) added 6.3% after the company said it received a permit to deploy 10 of its driverless Apollo Go ride-hailing vehicles in the Beijing Yizhuang Economic Development Zone in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRZE
BLND
ACIW
BIDU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.