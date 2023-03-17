Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2023: BRZE,BLND,ACIW,BIDU

Technology stocks still were narrowly lower Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slipping 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 0.3%.

In company news, Braze (BRZE) slipped 5.8% after a UBS downgrade of the stock to neutral from buy with the price target cut $5 to $35.

Blend Labs (BLND) tumbled 35% after the software firm reported a larger non-GAAP Q4 net loss than analysts were projecting, and revenue also trailed Wall Street forecasts.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) gained 4.5% following a Bloomberg report overnight the software firm is discussing a potential buyout with private-equity investors Motive Partners, which has been trying to obtain financing for the deal, according to unnamed sources.

Baidu (BIDU) added 6.3% after the company said it received a permit to deploy 10 of its driverless Apollo Go ride-hailing vehicles in the Beijing Yizhuang Economic Development Zone in China.

