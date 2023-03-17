Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2023: BLND, GRPN, BIDU, XLK, SOXX

Technology
March 17, 2023

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.1% while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently down 0.07%.

Blend Labs (BLND) was slipping past 12% after saying its Q4 non-GAAP basic net loss per share widened to $0.21 from a loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.16 a share.

Groupon (GRPN) was down more than 7% after it reported a Q4 non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.38, swinging from a profit of $0.18 a share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.36 a share.

Baidu (BIDU) was advancing by 3.8% after saying it has received a permit to deploy 10 driverless ride-hailing vehicles in the Beijing Yizhuang Economic Development Zone in China.

