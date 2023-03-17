Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2023: BLND, ACIW, BIDU

Technology stocks turned narrowly lower again Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slipping 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 0.8%.

In company news, Blend Labs (BLND) was falling hard, earlier sinking more than 48% to a record low of about $0.76 a share, after the software firm reported a larger non-GAAP Q4 net loss than analysts were projecting and revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 also trailed Wall Street forecasts.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) gained 5% following a Bloomberg report overnight the software firm is discussing a potential buyout with private-equity investors Motive Partners, which has been trying to obtain financing for the deal, according to unnamed sources.

Baidu (BIDU) added 6.1% after the company said it received a permit to deploy 10 of its driverless Apollo Go ride-hailing vehicles in China's Beijing Yizhuang economic development zone in China.

