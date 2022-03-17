Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2022: SCWX, SEDG, ACN, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.71% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.97%.

SecureWorks (SCWX) reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.03 per share compared with a breakeven a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.08 per share. SecureWorks shares were recently shedding 15%.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) was more than 6% lower after announcing a planned registered public offering of 2 million common shares.

Accenture (ACN) was climbing past 3% as it reported fiscal Q2 net earnings of $2.54 per diluted share, up from $2.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.41.

