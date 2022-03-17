Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2022: PD,NET,CRWD,QMCO

Technology stocks have turned narrowly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) declining 0.2%, giving back its earlier gains, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 0.1% higher this afternoon.

In company news, PagerDuty (PD) rose nearly 20% after the communications software firm narrowed its non-GAAP Q4 net loss to $0.04 per share, better than estimates for a $0.06 loss, while revenue increased 32.4% year-over-year to $78.5 million to beat the $76.1 million analyst mean for the quarter ended Jan. 31.

Cloudflare (NET) gained almost 12% after the cloud services company Thursday said it was teaming up with cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike (CRWD) to expand network and device protections for clients at both companies. Financial terms were not disclosed. CloudStrike shares were 7.5% higher this afternoon.

Quantum (QMCO) dropped 8.8% after the video equipment company Thursday announced plans to distribute subscription rights to investors to buy 0.422572999 of a share at $2.25 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.