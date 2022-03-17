Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2022: MSP,PD,NET,CRWD,QMCO

Technology stocks returned to positive ground this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) adding 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 0.3% higher in late trade.

In company news, Datto Holding (MSP) climbed 11% following reports the managed service provider has begun a strategic review of its options, including a potential sale. Datto has hired a financial adviser to shop a possible deal, unnamed people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, with one source saying some private equity firms already have expressed interest in the company.

PagerDuty (PD) rose nearly 20% after the communications software firm narrowed its non-GAAP Q4 net loss to $0.04 per share, better than estimates for a $0.06 loss, while revenue increased 32.4% year-over-year to $78.5 million to beat the $76.1 million analysts' mean for the quarter ended Jan. 31.

Cloudflare (NET) gained almost 12% after the cloud services company Thursday said it was teaming up with cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike (CRWD) to expand network and device protections for clients at both companies. Financial terms were not disclosed. CloudStrike shares were 7.6% higher this afternoon.

Among decliners, Quantum (QMCO) dropped more than 10% after the video equipment company Thursday announced plans to distribute subscription rights to investors to buy 0.422572999 of a share at $2.25 each.

