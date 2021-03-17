Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2021: MOMO,KC,SCOR,ACN

Technology stocks recovered from a midday slide Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF climbing 0.2% in late afternoon trading while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 1.5%.

In company news, Momo (MOMO) declined 6% after a Morgan Stanley downgrade Wednesday of the social networking and entertainment company to underweight from equal-weight.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) fell 6.1% after the Chinese software company reported a Q4 net loss of 0.03 renminbi per share on 1.92 billion renminbi in revenue, trailing Wall Street forecasts, and guided Q1 revenue below analyst estimates.

Among advancers, ComScore (SCOR) rose 3.7%, reversing a midday loss, after saying it renewed a local television measurement pact, including its advanced automotive demographics segment ratings and impressions data, for broadcasters represented by CoxReps.

Accenture (ACN) was less than 1% higher after saying its venture capital arm invested in German environmental, social and governance data analytics company Arabesque S-Ray GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed.

