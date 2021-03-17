Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2021: KC,SCOR,ACN

Technology stocks were significantly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday dropping 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.6% in afternoon trading.

In company news, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) fell 9.5% after the Chinese software firm reported a Q4 net loss of 0.03 renminbi per share on 1.92 billion renminbi in revenue, trailing Wall Street forecasts, and also guided Q1 revenue below analyst estimates.

Accenture (ACN) was marginally lower Wednesday after saying its venture capital arm invested in a German environmental, social and governance data analytics company Arabesque S-Ray GmbH. Specific financial terms were not disclosed.

ComScore (SCOR) fell 4.7%. The company said Wednesday it renewed a local television measurement pact, including its advanced automotive demographics segment ratings and impressions data, for broadcasters represented by CoxReps.

