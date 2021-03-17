Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2021: KC, COHR, LITE, CRWD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining in Wednesday's premarket trading. Both the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were slipping past 1% recently.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) was nearly 8% lower after it booked a Q4 net loss of RMB0.03 ($0) per share, compared with a loss of RMB0.32 per share a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of RMB1.10 per share.

Coherent (COHR) was gaining more than 2% after Lumentum Holdings (LITE) said it sent another revised takeover bid to acquire Coherent for $6.9 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) was more than 2% higher after late Tuesday it posted adjusted net income of $0.13 per share for Q4, reversing from an adjusted loss of $0.02 per share a year earlier. That compared with the analyst forecast for $0.08 per share in a Capital IQ poll.

