Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2020: TERP,COUP,ATCX

Technology stocks were sharply higher in mid-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 4.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 6.0%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) TerraForm Power (TERP) raced nearly 16% higher after Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) offered to buy the 38% of Terraform's outstanding stock it does not already own, valuing the solar and other renewable energy company at the equivalent of 0.381 of a Brookfield unit.

In other sector news:

(+) Coupa Software (COUP) climbed more than 13% after the company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.21 per share, improving on a $0.05 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.16 per share. Revenue increased to $111.5 million from $74.9 million, also exceeding the $102.5 million Street view.

(-) Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) declined about 1.5% after late Monday reporting a Q4 net loss of $5.5 million, expanding on a $408,000 loss during the year-ago quarter despite a small increase in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31 to $113 million compared from last year.

