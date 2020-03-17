Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2020: MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG, IBM, COUP, HUYA, MUH

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +2.50%

AAPL: +2.35%

IBM: +1.94%

CSCO: +2.94%

GOOG: +1.88%

Top tech stocks were gaining before markets open on Tuesday.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(+) Coupa Software (COUP), which gained more than 6% after posting Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.21, up from $0.05 a year earlier and beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue increased to $111.5 million from $74.9 million last year and above the Street forecast of $102.5 million.

(+) Streaming platform HUYA (HUYA), which was up more than 3% after reporting Q4 non-GAAP net income of RMB1.02 ($0.15) per share, up from RMB0.76 a year earlier and beating the analyst consensus of RMB0.95 compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Micron Technology (MU), which also added 3% after the chipmaker recently said it drew down its entire $2.5 billion revolving credit facility last week as a "precautionary measure" in response to volatile global markets amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT AAPL CSCO GOOG IBM

Latest Technology Videos

#TradeTalks: Lam Research Innovation in Semiconductor Capital Equipment

Jill Malandrino was joined by Doug Bettinger, Chief Financial Officer, Lam Research, to discuss the latest research innovation in semiconductor capital.

Mar 4, 2020

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular