Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2020: MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG, IBM, COUP, HUYA, MUH

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +2.50%

AAPL: +2.35%

IBM: +1.94%

CSCO: +2.94%

GOOG: +1.88%

Top tech stocks were gaining before markets open on Tuesday.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(+) Coupa Software (COUP), which gained more than 6% after posting Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.21, up from $0.05 a year earlier and beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue increased to $111.5 million from $74.9 million last year and above the Street forecast of $102.5 million.

(+) Streaming platform HUYA (HUYA), which was up more than 3% after reporting Q4 non-GAAP net income of RMB1.02 ($0.15) per share, up from RMB0.76 a year earlier and beating the analyst consensus of RMB0.95 compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Micron Technology (MU), which also added 3% after the chipmaker recently said it drew down its entire $2.5 billion revolving credit facility last week as a "precautionary measure" in response to volatile global markets amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

