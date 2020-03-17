Technology Sector Update for 03/17/2020: APPF,TERP,BEP,COUP,ATCX

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +7.30%

AAPL +4.53%

IBM +4.80%

CSCO +3.83%

GOOG +1.74%

Technology stocks continue to rise in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 6.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 9.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) AppFolio (AAPF) jumped out to a more than a 21% gain after DA Davidson Tuesday raised its investment rating for the software and data-analytics company to neutral from underperform previously.

In other sector news:

(+) TerraForm Power (TERP) raced nearly 24% higher after Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) offered to buy the 38% of Terraform's outstanding stock it does not already own, valuing the solar and other renewable energy company at the equivalent of 0.381 of a Brookfield unit.

(+) Coupa Software (COUP) climbed 27% after the company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.21 per share, improving on a $0.05 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.16 per share. Revenue increased to $111.5 million from $74.9 million, also exceeding the $102.5 million Street view.

(-) Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) declined fractionally after late Monday reporting a Q4 net loss of $5.5 million, expanding on a $408,000 loss during the year-ago quarter despite a small increase in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31 to $113 million compared from last year.

