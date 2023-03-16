Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/16/2023: PATH, ADBE, BIDU, XLK, SOXX

March 16, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Technology stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.15% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.08% lower recently.

UiPath (PATH) was gaining over 17% in value after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.15 per diluted share, up from $0.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $0.07.

Adobe Systems (ADBE) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported late fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $3.80 per diluted share, up from $3.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.68.

Baidu (BIDU) introduced Ernie Bot in a presentation by Chief Executive Robin Li, who demonstrated the artificial intelligence chatbot's capabilities. Baidu was recently down more than 5%.

