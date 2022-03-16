Technology Sector Update for 03/16/2022: YY,S,JBL,NLOK,AVST.L

Technology stocks added to their Wednesday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index pushed out to a 4.1% gain this afternoon.

In company news, JOYY (YY) was racing 69% higher late in Wednesday trading after the social media company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.15 per share, reversing a $0.28 per share loss during the final three months of 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus. Revenue increased 16.8% over year-ago levels, rising to $663.7 million and exceeding the $654.2 million Street view.

SentinelOne (S) rose almost 14% after the cybersecurity company reported improved Q4 results, paring its non-GAAP net loss to $0.17 per share compared with an $0.84 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for an $0.18 per share adjusted loss. Revenue for the three months ended Jan. 31 more than doubled over year-ago levels, exceeding Wall Street estimates, and the company also issued above-consensus guidance for revenue during the current quarter and for FY23.

Jabil (JBL) climbed 9.8% after the contract manufacturer reported higher core earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels, topping analyst estimates, and also raised its FY22 earnings forecast above Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, Jabil is now projecting net income of around $7.25 per share for its FY22 ending August 31, up from its previous guidance expecting a $6.55 per share adjusted profit this year and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for $6.63 per share.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) slid more than 13% after saying it does not expect to propose any remedies to address initial UK regulatory concerns over its proposed acquisition of Czech cybersecurity rival and London-traded Avast (AVST.L). The UK Competition and Markets Authority Wednesday said a merger could eventually work to reduce consumer choices and will decide before the end of the month whether to begin a more in-depth phase II investigation of the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.