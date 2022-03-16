Technology
YY

Technology Sector Update for 03/16/2022: YY,S,JBL,NLOK,AVST.L

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks added to their Wednesday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index pushed out to a 4.1% gain this afternoon.

In company news, JOYY (YY) was racing 69% higher late in Wednesday trading after the social media company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.15 per share, reversing a $0.28 per share loss during the final three months of 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus. Revenue increased 16.8% over year-ago levels, rising to $663.7 million and exceeding the $654.2 million Street view.

SentinelOne (S) rose almost 14% after the cybersecurity company reported improved Q4 results, paring its non-GAAP net loss to $0.17 per share compared with an $0.84 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for an $0.18 per share adjusted loss. Revenue for the three months ended Jan. 31 more than doubled over year-ago levels, exceeding Wall Street estimates, and the company also issued above-consensus guidance for revenue during the current quarter and for FY23.

Jabil (JBL) climbed 9.8% after the contract manufacturer reported higher core earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels, topping analyst estimates, and also raised its FY22 earnings forecast above Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, Jabil is now projecting net income of around $7.25 per share for its FY22 ending August 31, up from its previous guidance expecting a $6.55 per share adjusted profit this year and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for $6.63 per share.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) slid more than 13% after saying it does not expect to propose any remedies to address initial UK regulatory concerns over its proposed acquisition of Czech cybersecurity rival and London-traded Avast (AVST.L). The UK Competition and Markets Authority Wednesday said a merger could eventually work to reduce consumer choices and will decide before the end of the month whether to begin a more in-depth phase II investigation of the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YY S JBL NLOK

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular