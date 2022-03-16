Technology Sector Update for 03/16/2022: BILI, YY, JBL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were up more than 1% recently.

Bilibili (BILI) was surging past 28% after the Chinese video game publisher said its board approved a motion to pursue the voluntary conversion to a dual-primary listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

JOYY (YY) was rallying past 24% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.15 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.32.

Jabil (JBL) was over 8% higher as it reported fiscal Q2 core earnings of $1.68 per share, up from $1.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.47.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.