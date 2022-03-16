Technology
BILI

Technology Sector Update for 03/16/2022: BILI, YY, JBL, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were up more than 1% recently.

Bilibili (BILI) was surging past 28% after the Chinese video game publisher said its board approved a motion to pursue the voluntary conversion to a dual-primary listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

JOYY (YY) was rallying past 24% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.15 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.32.

Jabil (JBL) was over 8% higher as it reported fiscal Q2 core earnings of $1.68 per share, up from $1.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.47.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BILI YY JBL XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular