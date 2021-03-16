Technology Sector Update for 03/16/2021: KLIC,AMAT,JBL,CLSK

Technology stocks eased slightly from their midday highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) was 3.1% higher late in Tuesday trading after saying it will be demonstrating its new Ultralux and Rapid ball bonding systems and its Power-C wedge bonder for 5G and other emerging technologies at the Semicon China trade show beginning Wednesday in Shanghai.

Applied Materials (AMAT) rose 3.8% after announcing a "major innovation" in process control using big data and artificial intelligence technology to help semiconductor manufacturers accelerate node development, prompting UBS to increase its price target for the company by $4 to $116 a share.

Jabil (JBL) climbed 3% after the electronic components company reported improved results for its Q2 ended Feb. 28, topping Wall Street expectations, and also raised its FY21 core earnings and revenue forecasts above analyst projections.

Among decliners, Cleanspark (CLSK) shares declined more than 23% after the software firm priced a $200 million public offering of 9.1 million common shares at $22 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.