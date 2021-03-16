Technology Sector Update for 03/16/2021: JBL, AKAM, IMOS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were higher in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.6% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up more than 1%.

Jabil (JBL) was climbing past 3% as it reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.27 for Q2 fiscal 2021, compared with $0.50 a year earlier. The consensus estimate among analysts polled by Capital IQ had been for EPS of $0.95.

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) was slightly advancing as it unveiled a partnership with Queue-it, a provider of virtual waiting room software, to support health systems and governments worldwide handle spikes in registration web traffic as COVID-19 vaccinations get underway.

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) was unchanged after it reported Q4 net profit of $0.67 per American depositary share, up from $0.52 per ADS a year ago.

