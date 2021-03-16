Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/16/2021: AMAT,JBL,CLSK

Technology stocks were sharply higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 1.2% Tuesday while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Applied Materials (AMAT) rose 5% after announcing a "major innovation" in process control using big data and artificial intelligence technology to help semiconductor manufacturers accelerate node development, prompting UBS to increase its price target for the chipmaking equipment company by $4 to $116 a share.

Jabil (JBL) climbed 3.8% after the electronic components company reported improved results for its fiscal Q2, topping Wall Street expectations.

Cleanspark (CLSK) shares declined more than 22% after the software firm priced a $200 million public offering of 9.1 million common shares at $22 each.

