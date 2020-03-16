Technology Sector Update for 03/16/2020: TACT,MSFT,MU

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -10%

AAPL -8.1%

IBM -5.8%

CSCO -4.3%

GOOG -8.1%

Technology stocks were falling in Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 9.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was slipping 9.0%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) TransAct Technologies (TACT) dropped 9.2% after the specialty printer manufacturer announced a new, $10 million asset-based revolving credit facility maturing in March 2023 to help ramp up its food-service technology division. The new loan replaces its existing $20 million credit facility and TransAct will pay interest at the higher of either the prime rate plus 1.75% or the federal funds rate plus 2.25% to a maximum of 6.5% per year.

In other sector news:

(-) Microsoft (MSFT) fell over 10%. The software and hardware giant late Friday said company co-founder Bill Gates was resigning from the Microsoft board of directors to focus more of his time on philanthropic activities although he will continue to work as a technology advisor to CEO Satya Nadella and other executives at the company.

(-) Micron Technology (MU) declined almost 14%. The chipmaker late Friday said it drew down its entire $2.5 billion revolving credit facility last week as a "precautionary measure" in response to volatile global markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan carries an interest at either a base rate or LIBOR plus a margin of up to 2.0% based on the company's corporate ratings or leverage ratio.

