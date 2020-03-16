Technology Sector Update for 03/16/2020: INAP, TACT, MSFT, MU

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -13.11%

AAPL -11.10%

IBM -7.30%

CSCO -7.32%

GOOG -10.77%

Technology stocks continued to fall in Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 11.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 13.0%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Internap (INAP) plunged 68% off a trading halt earlier Monday to a record low of 8 cents a share after the data-center infrastructure company said it would become a privately held company after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and also announced a restructuring support agreement with a creditor group that holds 77% of its outstanding term loans. The company also said the lender group will provide $75 million in debtor-in-possession financing to help Internap to continue normal operations during the upcoming reorganizaton.

In other sector news:

(-) TransAct Technologies (TACT) dropped over 9% after the specialty printer manufacturer announced a new, $10 million asset-based revolving credit facility maturing in March 2023 to help ramp up its food-service technology division. The new loan replaces its existing $20 million credit facility and TransAct will pay interest at the higher of either the prime rate plus 1.75% or the federal funds rate plus 2.25% to a maximum of 6.5% per year.

(-) Microsoft (MSFT) fell more than 14%. The software and hardware giant late Friday said company co-founder Bill Gates was resigning from the Microsoft board of directors to focus more of his time on philanthropic activities although he will continue to work as a technology advisor to CEO Satya Nadella and other executives at the company.

(-) Micron Technology (MU) declined by almost 20%. The chipmaker late Friday said it drew down its entire $2.5 billion revolving credit facility last week as a "precautionary measure" in response to volatile global markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan carries an interest at either a base rate or LIBOR plus a margin of up to 2.0% based on the company's corporate ratings or leverage ratio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.