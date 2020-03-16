Technology Sector Update for 03/16/2020: AAPL, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, FICO

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -11.66%

AAPL: -13.44%

IBM: -10.55%

CSCO: -10.78%

GOOG: -9.82%

Technology heavyweights were declining pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) Apple (AAPL), which was more than 13% lower as the company was fined EUR1.1 billion ($1.23 billion) by the French Competition Authority for being guilty of forming cartels within its distribution network, and abusing the economic dependence of its re-sellers. The regulator also fined Apple's wholesaler Tech Data and Ingram Micro EUR76.1 million and EUR62.9 million, respectively.

(-) Microsoft (MSFT) was declining by more than 11% after Bill Gates announced his resignation from the company's board to focus on philanthropic activities.

In other sector news:

(=) Fair Isaac (FICO) was flat after saying the US Department of Justice has opened an antitrust investigation based on TransUnion's antitrust claims against the data analytics company.

